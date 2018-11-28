ACNB (ACNB) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of ACNB opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ACNB has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $41.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

In other ACNB news, EVP Tom N. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 1,202 shares of company stock worth $46,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 32.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 15.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual, business, and government customers primarily in Pennsylvania. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

