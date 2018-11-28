Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

ACRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.50. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,578.24% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anand Mehra bought 372,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,398. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,015,000 after purchasing an additional 796,805 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 321,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 317,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,417.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 222,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 205,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

