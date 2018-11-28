Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXDX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.49. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 35.26, a quick ratio of 33.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,365.75% and a negative return on equity of 81.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director John Patience bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,670 shares in the company, valued at $668,263.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

