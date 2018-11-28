Ability (ABIL) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $3.00. Ability shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 9793 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ability stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.30% of Ability at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

