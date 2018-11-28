AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

