9,525 Shares in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 114.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $168.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.55. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $101.49 and a 1 year high of $184.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $6,424,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at $57,394,031.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $6,053,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,449. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

