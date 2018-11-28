9,220 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $213,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 508,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,067.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 93,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 708,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Desjardins lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

GIL stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $754.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “9,220 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/9220-shares-in-gildan-activewear-inc-gil-purchased-by-greenwood-capital-associates-llc.html.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.