770,396 Shares in Veoneer Inc (VNE) Purchased by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 770,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,425,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.88% of Veoneer as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. FMR LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at $130,329,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at $127,194,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at $64,380,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at $53,228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at $27,276,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNE opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Veoneer Inc has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Veoneer news, CEO Jan Carlson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Buckingham Research set a $34.00 target price on Veoneer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Macquarie started coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Veoneer from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

