76,639 Shares in Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bridgepoint Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPI. TheStreet raised Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgepoint Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BPI opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.24. Bridgepoint Education Inc has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $13.63.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgepoint Education Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

