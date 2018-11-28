$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will announce $72.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. Nanometrics posted sales of $78.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full year sales of $320.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $320.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $329.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $348.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nanometrics.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NANO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NANO stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,095. Nanometrics has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $748.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, VP Greg Swyt sold 948 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $29,264.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,119.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 6,856 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $214,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,598 shares of company stock worth $299,630. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,595,000 after purchasing an additional 432,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,464,000 after purchasing an additional 521,938 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanometrics (NANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.