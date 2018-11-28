70,000 Shares in Centurylink Inc (CTL) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339,784 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,437,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,149,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,557,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Hanson cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 146.94%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

