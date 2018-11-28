69,808 Shares in Nike Inc (NKE) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. 63,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

In other Nike news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/69808-shares-in-nike-inc-nke-purchased-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.