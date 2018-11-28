6,400 Shares in Cabot Corp (CBT) Acquired by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,509,000 after purchasing an additional 322,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 141.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after buying an additional 286,697 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 82.2% in the third quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 628,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 283,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 80.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 304.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 274,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 206,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $75.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

