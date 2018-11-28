$61.95 Million in Sales Expected for Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will post $61.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.84 million. Depomed posted sales of $94.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year sales of $281.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $319.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $235.78 million, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $253.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

ASRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Depomed in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

NYSE ASRT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,519. Depomed has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

