$48.47 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (T) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report sales of $48.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $49.89 billion. AT&T reported sales of $41.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $174.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.27 billion to $186.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $182.66 billion to $190.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in AT&T by 8.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 450.8% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 44,231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC grew its stake in AT&T by 30.5% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 213,826 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,934,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,725,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

