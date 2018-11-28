38,791 Shares in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 227.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at $1,882,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1,593.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 700 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. 2,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,566. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $253.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

