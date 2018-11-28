38,532 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,314. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.41.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

