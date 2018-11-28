3,435 Shares in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

