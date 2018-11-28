$306.23 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report sales of $306.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $292.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,247. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,439,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,552 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth $21,424,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 964.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,098,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,583,000 after purchasing an additional 994,958 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,891,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 962,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,310,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,190,000 after purchasing an additional 883,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.