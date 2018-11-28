2,867,000 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,867,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

MRO opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

