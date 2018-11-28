28,000 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 37,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

