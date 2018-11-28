2,253 Shares in Walmart Inc (WMT) Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,253 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,168,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $932,691,000 after buying an additional 323,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,423,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $884,992,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,182,000 after buying an additional 117,333 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $150,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $58,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,415,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,180,531 shares of company stock worth $973,815,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Independent Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

