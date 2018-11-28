18,636 Shares in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $212,000.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG stock opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $103.51 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Williams Capital set a $165.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

