18,079 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

