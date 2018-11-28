16,461 Shares in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.53.

DKS opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

