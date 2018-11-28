$130.42 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco Inc (WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post $130.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.26 million and the highest is $133.58 million. WesBanco posted sales of $96.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $453.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.53 million to $456.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $521.93 million, with estimates ranging from $515.81 million to $528.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 4,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $182,673.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,344,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 84.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 24.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 8.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 109,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

