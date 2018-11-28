11,748 Shares in SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF (SCHF) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF by 102.4% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF by 1,005.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF by 172.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

About SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTL EQUITY ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

