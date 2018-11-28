$11.13 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) to announce $11.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted sales of $9.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year sales of $42.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.82 million to $43.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.86 million, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million.

EBMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

In related news, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,692.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rick Hays bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,027.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.