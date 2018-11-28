106,970 Shares in Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 106,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000.
In other news, insider Peter Cooke sold 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $377,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $520,210.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,392. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on WMGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.
About Wright Medical Group
Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.
