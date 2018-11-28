1,018 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $160.85 and a 52-week high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

