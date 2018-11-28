10,000 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Acquired by North Fourth Asset Management LP

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 407,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,623,000 after buying an additional 107,999 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 140,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp set a $170.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

SWK stock opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

