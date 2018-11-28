$1.31 Million in Sales Expected for Mesoblast limited (MESO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce $1.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.61 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $13.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $17.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $85.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 171.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million.

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESO stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $449.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

