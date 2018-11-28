$0.92 EPS Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.96. Delphi Technologies posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Delphi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,140.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin J. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,301,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,729,000 after acquiring an additional 943,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 640,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after acquiring an additional 443,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,275,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 414,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLPH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,427. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

