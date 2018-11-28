$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group (ARGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Argo Group reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Argo Group to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 price target on Argo Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

In other Argo Group news, insider Mark E. Watson III sold 9,310 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $625,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 12,323 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $781,647.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,090 shares of company stock worth $1,768,739 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,383,000.

ARGO traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.13. The company had a trading volume of 139,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,146. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $69.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

