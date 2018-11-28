-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

RYTM traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. 132,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,371. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $496,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,380. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,177 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

