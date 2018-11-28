$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $306.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Mizuho cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,955,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after buying an additional 410,028 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 175.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,291,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 2,098,559 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 86.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 305,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,695,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after buying an additional 748,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

