-$0.37 EPS Expected for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.51) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.92% and a negative return on equity of 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, insider Aaron Schuchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 436.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,525,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

