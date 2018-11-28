$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MNR. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

MNR stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 10,841 shares of company stock valued at $175,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth $183,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.