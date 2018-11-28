$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Alcentra Capital reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Alcentra Capital had a negative net margin of 29.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of ABDC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.58. 1,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,701. Alcentra Capital has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 73.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 247,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

