$0.15 EPS Expected for Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Kamada posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kamada has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $212.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 297,636 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 155,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 104,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 60,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

