-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opko Health Inc. (OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Opko Health posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Opko Health stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,795. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $18,106,810.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $143,100. Insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. 26.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

