-$0.05 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 1,200,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 340,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $632,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,540,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,623. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 271.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,281 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,783,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,091,000 after buying an additional 1,421,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 876,703 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 279.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 212,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

