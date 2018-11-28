$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Potlatchdeltic posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,698,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,224,000 after purchasing an additional 544,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,537,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 666,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,601,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,541,000 after purchasing an additional 255,411 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,363,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,788,000 after purchasing an additional 237,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,288,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 346,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $3.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

