Zscaler (ZS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 4th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Zscaler has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS and its FY19 guidance at ($0.13)-($0.12) EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 35,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $1,421,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $194,347.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,614 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,127. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

