Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 63.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 193.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

