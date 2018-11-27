Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,339 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,653,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,546,000 after purchasing an additional 522,533 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,848,000 after purchasing an additional 351,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,099,000 after purchasing an additional 529,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 985,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Argus set a $105.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

