Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91,361 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $144,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 189,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,422,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 208.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 698,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,585,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,547. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.55. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $101.49 and a 52-week high of $184.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $6,424,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,394,031.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $6,053,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,640 shares of company stock worth $12,930,449. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

