ZCore Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $340,652.00 and $17,086.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00006107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003390 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 1,479,680 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

