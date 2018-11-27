Zacks: Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $5.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 167 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

NYSE:JT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jianpu Technology will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 724,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 4,117,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

