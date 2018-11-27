Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have $292.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed its industry’s growth in a year’s time. The company's performance is being backed by higher revenues and strength in both segments — UnitedHealthcare and Optum — plus membership growth. The company's robust Government is also driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position are the other positives. The company’s raised earnings guidance for 2018 should instill optimism among its investors. However, the company's is seeing membership decline in Commercial segment. Moreover, two significant acquisitions would intensify the competition for UnitedHealth Group.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.55.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $266.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $278.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,094,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,338 shares of company stock worth $14,516,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,341,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,118,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,233 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,980,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $864,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

